BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials responded to a home in Berlin late Sunday night after reports of a motorcycle crashing into that structure.

Damage was scene on the exterior of the home as first responders pulled the motorcycle away.

A motorcycle went up onto the porch of the house on West Street, leaving a trail of debris.

The driver of the motorcycle was a young man in his 20s who was a close personal friend to the family who lives in the home.

Officials said speed could have been a factor.

