Person dies after becoming trapped in burning Hanson house

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person died after becoming trapped inside a house that went up in flames in Hanson on Monday night.

Crews responding to a reported fire with possible entrapment at 165 Pennsylvania Ave. just after 9 p.m. met with an occupant who said a family member had not gotten out of the burning home, according to the Hanson Fire Department.

Firefighters conducted a primary search for the family member but officials say this was unsuccessful due to the heavy fire and smoke conditions.

The victim died in the blaze. Their name has not been released.

The house was deemed uninhabitable due to the extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

The Hanson Fire Department, Hanson Police Department and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

