PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing swimmer has died after they were pulled from a pond in Plymouth Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Plymouth Police Captain Marc Higgins said officers responded to a report of a drowning at Charge Pond in the Myles Standish State Forest just before 3 p.m. He said the victim had been in dark and deep water for 30 minutes.

Plymouth police said they eventually recovered the 53-year-old victim just before 4 p.m. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating the situation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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