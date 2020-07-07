PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died after being pulled out of a burning home in Pittsfield late Monday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 73 Chickering St. around 10:15 p.m. pulled one resident out of the home.

The resident was transported to an area hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, according to the Department of Fire Services.

Their identity will be released following formal identification by the Office the Medical Examiner and notification of next of kin.

One firefighter was also injured battling the blaze. Their current condition was not immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing but fire officials say the blaze appears accidental.

There have been 25 fire deaths in Massachusetts in 2020.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)