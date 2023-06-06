FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A person died Tuesday after being struck by a tractor-trailer on the eastbound side of Mass Pike in Framingham, according to state police.

Police first said units were on scene as of around 11:30 a.m., warning motorists to expect delays.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation separately said the left two lanes on the eastbound side of the highway were closed in the area as of 11:30 a.m.

In an update around 1:30 p.m., state police said the person suffered fatal injuries.

Lanes in the area had reopened as of around 3 p.m., according to state police, though the incident remained under investigation.

