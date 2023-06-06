FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A person died Tuesday after being struck by a tractor-trailer on the eastbound side of Mass Pike in Framingham, according to state police.

Police first said units were on scene as of around 11:30 a.m., warning motorists to expect delays.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation separately said the left two lanes on the eastbound side of the highway were closed as of 11:30 a.m.

SKY7-HD showed police still on scene at 12 p.m. as traffic inched by in the area.

In an update around 1:30 p.m., state police said the person suffered fatal injuries, adding that lanes remained closed.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)