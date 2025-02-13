BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after a person fell from an “unspecified height” in downtown Boston Thursday morning, police said.

Just after 7 a.m., Boston police reported that the individual fell at 10 Park Plaza, listed as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation building, and troopers responded to the scene, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Emergency crews arrived and pronounced the person dead at the scene, police said.

The death remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)