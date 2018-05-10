SWANSEA, MA (WHDH) - A fiery crash in Swansea claimed the life of one person early Thursday morning.

Flames could be seen consuming the car that rolled over on Interstate 195 west near exit 3 just after 2 a.m.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle, state police said.

Authorities responded to the scene and are investigating the cause of the crash.

The road was shut down for a short period but is now back open.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)