BOSTON (WHDH) - A person has died after falling from the third story of a home in South Boston late Saturday night.

Officers responding to an incident on Emerson Street found the person and pronounced them dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by Boston police and the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

