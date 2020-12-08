Person dies after triple-decker goes up in flames in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died after a triple-decker went up in flames in Revere early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Thornton Street around 2:30 a.m. learned that three people were trapped inside the burning home, according to the deputy fire chief.

Two of the people were able to get out of the building, including a young girl who witness Gaudeseio Ocasio said jumped to safety from the second floor.

“My friend was trying to help a young girl,” he recalled. “She wanted to jump from the second floor and he tried to hold her but she was so scared that she still jumped and she fell to the brick.”

The third person trapped in the home died in the fire, the deputy fire chief said. Their name has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire in Revere is fatal, one person. Two others escaped. Crews still working to contain. @7News pic.twitter.com/NGDjcXYusF — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) December 8, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)