NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - One person died after a mobile home went up in flames in Nashua, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Mercury Lane around 1:30 a.m. found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, according to Nashua Fire Rescue.

Crews quickly discovered that one person had died, fire officials said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and used water to cool down two residential propane tanks in the rear of the building.

Fire officials say crews had to deal with freezing temperatures while battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

