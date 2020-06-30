Person dies following quadruple shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left one person dead in Roxbury on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of several people shot in the area of 14 Circuit St. around 7:30 p.m. found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The victims were transported to local hospitals, where one of them was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The other three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)