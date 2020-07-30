BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died following a shooting in Dorchester late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 121 Adams St. around 11:15 p.m. transported an adult victim to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to Boston police.

Their name has not been released.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested.

A death investigation remains underway.

