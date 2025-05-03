CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fire broke out in an RV in Concord, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire in an RV at 277 Sheep Davis Road around 3:30 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the RV and were able to bring it under control in about 30 minutes, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Concord Fire Chief John Chisholm and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

A man was later found dead inside. His name has not been released.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Concord Fire Department and the Concord Police Department are actively investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

