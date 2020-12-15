LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was ejected from a car that rolled over on Route 128 in Lynnfield on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a serious crash on the southbound side of the highway before exit 42 around 5:30 a.m. found the person ejected from the vehicle that appeared to have rolled over several times

They suffered life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The rollover prompted multiple lane closures and caused traffic backups up to 3.5 miles long.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

