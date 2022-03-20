BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was fatally stabbed outside a Faneuil Hall bar Saturday night.

Officers responding to reports of an assault at 33 Union Street at 7 p.m. found a victim suffering from stab wounds, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to their injuries.

“Well there was a crowd of people with all the celebrations. Somebody falling over. There was a bit of a fight or something like that,” one witness, who was eating nearby, told 7News. “Then we saw the young lad, he was lying on the floor. And everybody was doing CPR on him. There was maybe 5, 6 people around him pushing on his chest … next thing all the paramedics came.”

Police roped off the area and emptied all the bars on Union Street as they investigated, and said bars on the street would be closed for the rest of the night.

No other information was immediately available.

