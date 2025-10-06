BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was fatally hit by a Boston University shuttle bus near the intersection of Albany Street and Massachusetts Avenue in South End Monday morning.

Boston police responded to a call for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian just before 8 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers were advised that a bus had struck a pedestrian, who became trapped beneath the vehicle,” police said in a statement. “Detectives from the Homicide Unit and members of the Fatal Collision Investigation Team (FCIT) responded and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Albany Street was closed in both directions between Northampton Street and Massachusetts Avenue and the Massachusetts Avenue Connector inbound toward Boston Medical Center was also closed.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

