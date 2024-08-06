BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police confirmed an individual was dead after being struck by a commuter rail train.

The incident happened at around 5:15 Tuesday morning, and at 7 a.m. there was still a large police presence at the Brockton station.

The MBTA advised that trains on the Middleborough Line “will experience significant delays due to police activity on the right of way in Brockton”.

The 4:50 a.m. train from Middleborough was cancelled. Buses are operating to Braintree to accommodate impacted passengers.

⚠️ Middleborough Line trains will experience significant delays due to police activity on the right of way in Brockton. Trains will hold at at nearby stations. Buses are operating from Brockton and Campello to Braintree to accommodate passengers. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 6, 2024

