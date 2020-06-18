NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - First responders extricated a person from a vehicle that had been seriously damaged in a head-on collision in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Nashua fire and rescue responding to a reported crash at the exit 8 off-ramp of the Everett Turnpike found one occupant trapped inside a car.

They were removed and flown to Massachusetts General Hospital. Their condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

Engine 5 Ladders 1 and 2 extricate 1 occupant from a head on collision at Exit 8 off ramp pt transported to Mass General by Medflight helicopter #hereforyou pic.twitter.com/aRjn7PsjdV — Nashua Fire~Rescue (@nashuafire) June 18, 2020

