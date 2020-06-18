NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - First responders extricated a person from a vehicle that had been seriously damaged in a head-on collision in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Nashua fire and rescue responding to a reported crash at the exit 8 off-ramp of the Everett Turnpike found one occupant trapped inside a car.
They were removed and flown to Massachusetts General Hospital. Their condition has not been released.
No additional information was immediately available.
The crash remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)