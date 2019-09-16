TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was flown to Rhode Island Hospital after a car crashed into the front of a house in Taunton overnight.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Broadway found the vehicle against the home, which had sustained serious damage.

Brewster EMS transported one person suffering from head and chest trauma to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where they were then flown to Rhode Island Hospital.

Their current condition has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

