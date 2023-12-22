NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Norwood say a suspect was flown to a hospital following what was described as an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

Posting on social media just before 2 p.m., Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said the shooting occurred on Morse Street.

“Officer involved shooting Morse Street. No officers hit, suspect being medflighted,” Brooks said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No other details were provided, with Brooks immediately posting afterwards that additional information from both the police department and the district attorney’s office would be provided soon.

