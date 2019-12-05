Person flown to hospital with burn injuries after fire breaks out in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was flown to the hospital with burn injuries after a blaze broke out at an apartment building in Peabody on Thursday morning, an official said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire at 50 Warren Street found one person suffering from burn injuries, according to Jennifer Mieth, a spokesperson for the Department of Fire Services.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was flown to a Boston hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

