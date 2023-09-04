WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was found dead Monday after a search at a quarry in Westford, a local fire official said.

Speaking with 7NEWS, the town’s deputy fire chief said an initial call came in around 4:15 p.m. reporting a person dove into the quarry and did not resurface.

Emergency crews responded and called in mutual aid from other area departments. After a search spanning several hours, officials said divers found the person’s body submerged in roughly 40 feet of water.

Crews remained on scene as of around 6:30 p.m. and this incident remained under investigation.

In the meantime, officials emphasized that no one is allowed in or around the quarry, saying the site is private property.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)