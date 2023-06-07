MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities say a person was found dead at the scene of a possible explosion in Merrimack, New Hampshire, that remains under investigation.

In an update provided Wednesday morning, the Merrimack Police Department said that “a person was found deceased” after officers and firefighters initially responded to the area of Grapevine and Pearson roads Tuesday afternoon after receiving multiple reports of an explosion in the area.

Both the police and fire departments, as well as state and federal investigators went on to secure the scene after finding evidence of a possible explosion.

“Subsequent to the area being rendered safe, a person was found deceased,” Merrimack police said in a news release. “There is no sign of foul play and there are no threats to the public.”

No additional details were released as the investigation continues.

The latest update came after officials returned to the scene of the apparent blast Wednesday morning, where a crater and scorch marks could be seen by a sewage pump station near the town line with Bedford.

Locals said they thought an explosion happened at the pump station itself or a neighboring propane tank on Tuesday around 1:30 pm. Whatever the cause, neighbors described feeling the aftermath of the blast, which was strong enough to shake nearby security cameras, per video shared with 7NEWS.

