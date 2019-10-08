Person found dead following apartment fire in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was found dead following an early morning apartment fire in Brockton on Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to 33 Harvard St. just after 3:30 a.m. discovered flames in an apartment on the first floor of a 16-unit complex.

Deputy Fire Chief Scott Albanese says nothing appears suspicious but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Resident Donna Elliot escaped from the burning apartment building after she says her neighbor woke her up.

“It was terrifying. I just moved here. I haven’t even been here a whole month,” she said. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen, where we’re gonna go. But they said they won’t let us back in until the landlord fixes all the electrical wires.”

The American Red Cross is assisting the roughly 20 occupants who were displaced.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)