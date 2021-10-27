MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A person who was found dead in New Hampshire earlier this month has been identified as a missing Massachusetts man, authorities announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a wooded area near Stark Way in Manchester on Oct. 7 found the body of a dead man, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The man has since been identified as 23-year-old Daniel Diaz, of Holbrook.

Diaz had been reported missing by his family.

Police say Diaz’s death is not considered suspicious.

There were no additional details immediately available.

