TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was found dead inside a burning home in Taunton Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

At around 3:34 p.m., emergency crews responded to 19 North Walker St. for a report of a house fire, according to the Taunton Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke billowing from the home, the department said. Crews trekked inside with a hose line to make a “quick, aggressive interior attack,” fire officials said.

Crews found an adult inside the home, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze within 10 minutes, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by local and state authorities.

