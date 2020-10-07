3 firefighters injured, woman found in cardiac arrest during Cambridge house fire

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three firefighters were injured and one woman was found in cardiac arrest during a house fire in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Buckingham Street around 5:30 a.m. found the woman in cardiac arrest inside the burning home, according to the Cambridge fire chief.

She was transported to an area hospital, where her condition has not been released.

Three firefighters were also hospitalized, including one with a leg injury and another with a shoulder injury.

The third injured firefighter got hurt when a ceiling in the house collapsed, the chief said.

Crews got the flames under control in about 45 minutes but remain on scene battling hot spots.

The back of the home sustained extensive damage but the chief says the house is not considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

