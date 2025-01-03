CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to a hospital following a shooting in Cambridge early Friday, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

At around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to an apartment building on Magazine Street for a report of a gunshot following an argument, police said. The person who reported the incident could not give a specific apartment number and police could not victim a crime scene or victim, police said.

After leaving the scene, officers found a person in Central Square suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the police department. The person was taken to a local hospital, police said.

A specific crime scene was not found, but police are investigating the building on Magazine Street.

