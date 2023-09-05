BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Bourne Monday after a person was hit and killed by a train, police said.

Bourne police in a statement said the collision happened in the area of Aptucxet Trading Post and Perry Avenue.

Police said officers were investigating the incident as of around 7:45 p.m. and asked community members to avoid the area.

Video from the scene showed numerous emergency vehicles and a train stopped in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

