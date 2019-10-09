Person hit by Commuter Rail train in Chelsea suffering from life-threatening injuries

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person faces serious injuries after being hit by a Commuter Rail train in Chelsea late Tuesday night.
Emergency crews responding to the Chelsea transit station near Everett Avenue around 11:30 p.m. rushed the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, fire officials said.
A preliminary investigation suggests that person had been hit by a train on the Rockport/Newburyport Line.
Officials shut down part of the Commuter Rail service, along with a section of Everett Avenue, as transit police investigated overnight.
The scene has since cleared.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
