Person hit by Commuter Rail train in Chelsea suffering from life-threatening injuries

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person faces serious injuries after being hit by a Commuter Rail train in Chelsea late Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to the Chelsea transit station near Everett Avenue around 11:30 p.m. rushed the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, fire officials said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that person had been hit by a train on the Rockport/Newburyport Line.

Officials shut down part of the Commuter Rail service, along with a section of Everett Avenue, as transit police investigated overnight.

The scene has since cleared.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)