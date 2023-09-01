NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to a Boston hospital Thursday after they were hit in the head by a plane propeller at Norwood Memorial Airport, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the airport Thursday night and were spotted on scene examining the plane involved in this incident after 9 p.m.

Officials said the injured person had been trying to kickstart the propeller on a small-single engine aircraft at the time of the incident.

The person’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening as of Thursday night, according to officials.

Emergency crews had cleared the scene as of around 10 p.m.

