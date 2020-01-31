Person hit, killed by commuter rail train in Concord

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was hit and killed by a commuter rail train in Concord late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to a train accident involving a pedestrian in the area of the Contant Street crossing, according to the Concord Fire Department.

Fire officials confirmed that the person hit has died. Their name has not been released.

The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

No additional information has been made available.

