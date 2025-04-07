HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Holliston Monday morning, officials said.

At around 10:24 a.m., emergency crews responded to Washington Street after multiple 911 calls reported the crash, according to the Holliston Fire Department.

One individual was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, while two others declined medical attention, the department said.

The vehicles were towed from the scene and the road was reopened, officials said.

