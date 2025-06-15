CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital with serious bite wounds after being attacked by a dog inside a home in Cambridge on Saturday.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a violent dog attack inside a home on Prospect Street around 7 p.m. found a resident of the home who had been attacked by a 45-pound pit bull and sustained deep lacerations to his upper arm.

Officers applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding until EMS and fire crews arrived and took the man to a hospital.

A second resident suffered minor injuries but declined medical transport.

The dog was located and safely secured by officers and animal control with the assistance of a family member.

It was voluntarily surrendered by the owner and taken to a nearby veterinary facility.

Police say there were no prior reports of aggression involving the dog.

