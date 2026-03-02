NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwood police are investigating after a person was hit by an MBTA bus in the town Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of 600 Washington Street in front of the Norwood Common at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Norwood Fire told 7NEWS the person struck was taken to a Boston hospital. No word on their condition.

Part of Washington Street was shut down after the crash, but has since reopened. The bus was towed away.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)