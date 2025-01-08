PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Plymouth, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

At around 5:30 p.m., troopers responded to Route 3 southbound at the 16.2 mile marker for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the left travel lane, police said in a statement.

The person was taken to a Plymouth hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver remained at the scene.

The left lane of Route 3 south was closed until 7:50 p.m., authorities said. An investigation is underway.

