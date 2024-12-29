LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after they were pulled from a burning home in Lynn Saturday, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

At 11:43 a.m., firefighters responded to a three-story residential building at 104 Lewis St. after a 911 caller reported smoke inside, the department said in a statement.

Firefighters arrived to find flames engulfing a unit on the third floor, officials said.

Crews found an unresponsive person inside and began CPR, the department said.

The person was resuscitated on the way to Salem Hospital, officials said. Their condition was unknown Saturday evening.

Crews brought the fire under control within an hour, according to the fire department.

The flames were contained to one unit, while smoke and water damage affected other units, officials said.

Smoke detectors were sounding in the building at the time, they said. At least five people were displaced.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation by local and state officials Saturday evening.

