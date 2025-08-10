CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from the water at Walden Pond on Sunday, officials said.

State troopers responded to the water incident and facilitated a MedFlight to a hospital in Boston. The victim, they said, was unconscious but breathing when pulled from the water.

No additional information was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation

by the Middlesex State Police Detective Unit and A Troop Detectives.

