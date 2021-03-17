NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to a hospital after being rescued from a Norwell motel fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Capeway Motel on Washington Street around 11 a.m. pulled one person from the building, according to the Hanover Fire Department.

They were transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Norwell police urged the public to avoid the area as crews worked to get the flames under control.

No additional information has been released.

