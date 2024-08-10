BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a sign fell from above the Corner Mall in Downtown Crossing in Boston and landed on them Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said part of a store sign fell on Washington Street around 2:15 and slammed down onto a pedestrian below.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

“They got her loaded up on the stretcher, her whole family is looking worried, there was a big crowd,” a witness recalled.

Building inspectors were called to the scene to determine what caused the sign to fall.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

