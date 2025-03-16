FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Framingham, officials said.
Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Winthrop and Cedar streets found a male injured in the road, according to Framingham police.
He was taken to MetroWest Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
Investigators could be seen focusing on a black pickup truck at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)