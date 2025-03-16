FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Framingham, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Winthrop and Cedar streets found a male injured in the road, according to Framingham police.

He was taken to MetroWest Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

Investigators could be seen focusing on a black pickup truck at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

