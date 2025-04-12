BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle near Government Center.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck near 1 Center Plaza around 2:30 a.m. found a person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)