BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle near Government Center.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck near 1 Center Plaza around 2:30 a.m. found a person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox