Person hospitalized after bullet-riddled car found in Northbridge

NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after allegedly driving their bullet-riddled car to a Cumberland Farms in Northbridge early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the Cumberland Farms on Providence Road found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, along with a white sedan that had bullet holes throughout the driver’s side window and door, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

It appears that the victim may have driven their car to the Cumberland Farms following a possible shooting on Beaumont Drive.

Law enforcement officials could be seen investigating the two crime scenes.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)