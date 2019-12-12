Person hospitalized after SUV barrels into house in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after an SUV slammed into a house in Brockton late Wednesday night, sending one person to the hospital.

Officers responding to the crash on Centre Street around 11:30 p.m. learned that a black vehicle at a gas station had barreled through a fence before hitting the side of a house next door, according to Brockton police.

Authorities say another car may have been involved but took off.

One person was transported to a hospital, where their condition has not been released, Brockton fire officials said.

Crews worked throughout the morning to remove the vehicle from the home.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

