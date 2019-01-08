Person hospitalized after car barrels into liquor store in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car barreled into a liquor store in Allston, leaving one person injured early Tuesday morning.

The driver apparently lost control and slammed into the building at the corner of North Beacon and Arthur streets around 2:30 a.m.

The vehicle landed on its side and was towed out of the store just before 5:30 a.m.

Boston EMS say they took one person to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)