BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital after a car crash and shooting in Charlestown Wednesday, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police said a 911 call came in just before 4 p.m. for a person who had been shot near the intersection of Walford Way and Obrien Court.

Investigators were seen placing evidence markers on an orange Mazda car with bullet holes in the windshield. A white car in front of the orange car had a damaged trunk.

“My car was shot and they needed to get inside to get the bullet,” said Joe Guadarrama.

In an adjacent parking lot, three more cars were seen with evidence markers, including one with a rear window shattered and two others with bullet holes in the doors.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots Wednesday afternoon. One woman said she hid in her bedroom until she heard police sirens.

“It’s very scary, especially like I said, just two years ago it happened in my own home and missed my son by maybe this much, and it’s unacceptable. But, at the same time, I have to live where I live,” neighbor Josefina Miranda said. “It’s not fair to the whole area because not everybody here is bad people — there’s hardworking people here.”

Witnesses said they saw a person being loaded into an ambulance not long after.

“It makes you just kind of want to leave,” one neighbor said. “I mean, the middle of the afternoon, kids could’ve been shot… it’s just crazy.”

The scene was cleared after hours of investigation. No arrests have been made as of 9 p.m.

“It’s not unexpected, it’s not unexpected. I hear the gunshots, I know exactly what they are. That’s a norm I don’t want,” Miranda said.

