PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Tuesday, sending one person to the hospital.

The crash happened on Lafayette Road just after 1 p.m.

Photos show the front of the car completely smashed, and the vehicle’s airbags deployed. The front wall of the building was also heavily damaged.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

