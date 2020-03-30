Person hospitalized after car crashes into Winchester home following incident in Medford

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a Winchester home following an incident in Medford early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Main Street around 1 a.m. found a vehicle had barreled into a house, leaving it with significant damage.

One person was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to the Winchester police and fire departments.

The crash was the result of an incident that began in Medford, officials said.

Medford police are investigating.

