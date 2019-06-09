Person hospitalized after car crashes into woods in Duxbury

One person was taken to the hospital Sunday after a vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into the woods in Duxbury.

Fire crews responding to a motor vehicle accident on the Southbound side of Route 3 near Exit 11 found a car in the woods and a heavily damaged guardrail, according to a post on the departments Twitter page.

Crews transported one person from the crash to South Shore Hospital.

Firefighters have temporarily closed the left lane while they work to clear the scene.

